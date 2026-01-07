Arunachal govt reassigns charges of four IAS officers after promotion

Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the re-designation and re-assignment of charges of four IAS officers of the 2010 batch following their promotion to the super time scale, an official order stated.

According to the order by the personnel department, the changes come consequent upon the officers’ promotion to level-14 in the pay matrix, as approved by the Union Home Affairs ministry, with effect from December 19 last year.

IAS officer Tayi Kaye, who was serving as secretary (Fisheries), has been re-designated as commissioner (Fisheries).

Nyali Ete has been appointed commissioner (Information and Public Relations and Printing) and member of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

He has also been given the additional charge of commissioner (Home) and Inspector General of Prisons with effect from March 1.

Ete has been relieved from the charge of urban affairs.

Rajendra Kumar Sharma has been re-designated as commissioner (Planning, Power and Electrical), from his earlier position as secretary in the same departments.

Audesh Kumar Singh has been appointed commissioner (Land Management, Geology and Mining).

He has been relieved from the charge of secretary to the chief minister.

The order, issued with immediate effect and until further orders, was signed by the chief secretary.