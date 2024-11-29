Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP to supply fruits, vegetables, meat, fish

Itanagar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday signed an MoU with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force to supply fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and millet from local villages to the force's units stationed across the state.

Advertisment

The partnership is aimed at supporting the centrally-sponsored Vibrant Village Scheme (VVS), boosting the local economy and enhancing border security in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement issued by the ITBP said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to strengthen the VVS, encourage reverse migration and support local farmers, it said.

The signing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and senior state government officials.

Advertisment

The memorandum outlines a commitment to supply local products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy and millet from participating villages to units stationed across Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement was signed by Akun Sabharwal, Inspector General of ITBP, and Okit Palling, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB).

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu expressed the state government's commitment to enhancing economic growth in border regions and emphasised the importance of improving local livelihoods.

Advertisment

Wangsu also highlighted the crucial role of cooperative sectors in facilitating this supply chain.

As part of this agreement, the ITBP will source locally produced goods from villages involved in the VVS, facilitated through local cooperatives.

This initiative aims to strengthen the local economy, support sustainable livelihoods and enhance security along the international borders of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

Advertisment

The scheme is expected to reduce the outflow of people from border villages, fostering reverse migration by creating better economic opportunities. Increased interaction between local communities and ITBP personnel will help strengthen social cohesion, build trust, and foster a sense of security and belonging among residents of these remote areas, it said.

This MoU is also expected to create numerous employment opportunities for local populations, promoting the 'vocal for local' initiative.

It will ensure the supply of fresh, high-quality food to ITBP soldiers while simultaneously uplifting local businesses and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, the statement said. PTI ACB RHL