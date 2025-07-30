Arunachal govt strengthens vigilance while issuing ILPs

Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district administration has directed all administrative officers to strengthen vigilance while issuing both temporary and permanent Inner Line Permits (ILPs).

The directive has been issued due to ongoing eviction drives targeting illegal migrants in neighbouring Assam.

As part of the process, all applicants will now be required to submit their voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and recent passport-size photographs for both temporary and permanent ILPs, an official notification said on Wednesday.

Administrative offices have been directed to conduct routine ILP checking drives within their respective circles and subdivisions, and work in coordination with police to constitute a special task force (STF) for ILP enforcement and random checking drives.

These steps are a part of a broader effort to ensure that all people residing or working in the district comply with the ILP norms, the notification said.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav emphasised that strict enforcement of ILP regulations is crucial to maintaining the district’s security, demographic balance, and administrative integrity, particularly given the porous border with the neighbouring state.

She appealed to all residents and businesses to cooperate fully with the ILP enforcement teams and adhere to the updated procedures.