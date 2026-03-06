Arunachal govt taking steps to address shortage of principals in HS schools: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to address the shortage of principals in higher secondary schools in the state, Education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question raised by NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham during Question Hour, the minister said that under the existing Recruitment Rules, 2010, headmasters and vice-principals require eight years of qualifying service to be eligible for promotion as principals. However, at present, none of the officers from the feeder posts meets the required eligibility.

"As a stop-gap measure, the government is arranging posting of vice-principals as principals till the Recruitment Rule is rectified, and once it is rectified, the department will post principals in various schools," Sona said.

He said that the department has initiated a proposal seeking a one-time relaxation in the recruitment rules, particularly in the qualifying service period for headmasters and vice-principals.

"The proposal is currently under process, and regular postings of principals will be taken up after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting," he said.

The minister said that the state currently has 110 higher secondary schools with 100 sanctioned posts of principals.

Responding to the concern raised by Wangham, who represents the Longding-Pumao constituency, Sona acknowledged that the higher secondary school in Longding district has been functioning without a principal for a considerable period.

"The matter has been duly noted, and steps are being taken to fill the vacant post," he said, adding that the delay is mainly due to non-availability of eligible officers fulfilling the required eight years of qualifying service under the existing rules.

The minister further said that the government is planning a complete overhaul of the Education department and is considering abolishing the post of district adult education officer, which he said is no longer relevant in the present context.

He also urged the MLAs to cooperate with the department in streamlining the education system in the state.