Arunachal govt taking steps to uplift Puroik community: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken several initiatives to uplift the Puroik community and integrate them into the mainstream through welfare schemes, vocational training and educational support, Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Kento Jini informed the state Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Hayeng Mangfi, the minister said the state government constituted the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB) in 2017 under the SJETA department to study the socio-economic condition of the community and ensure effective implementation of central and state welfare schemes.

The board is headed by the principal secretary of the state government, he said.

Jini said that the government has introduced various measures for the welfare of the community, including vocational training programmes, financial assistance for self-employment, construction of hostels for Puroik students and opportunities for professional education such as nursing courses.

He said these initiatives are aimed at improving education, livelihood opportunities and social security for the community while addressing long-standing issues of marginalisation.

The Puroik tribe, earlier known as Sulung, is one of the Scheduled Tribes in Arunachal Pradesh and is considered among the most marginalised communities in the state.

Members of the community mainly inhabit districts such as East Kameng district, Kurung Kumey district, Kra Daadi district, Papum Pare district and Upper Subansiri district.

Historically, the community has faced social and economic hardships, including instances of bonded labour and social exclusion, which left them among the most disadvantaged tribal groups in the region.

The minister further said that under an Act enacted by the state government in 1989, Bopai Puroik from the community was appointed as a circle officer and is currently serving as the deputy commissioner of the newly created Bichom district.

He is the first person from the Puroik community to become a deputy commissioner in the state.

Responding to a supplementary question by Mangfi on whether the government would approach the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to include the Puroik community in the list of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) for obtaining separate funds, Jini assured that the matter would be taken up with the Centre.

He added that, as per the state government's gazette notification, the Puroik community in the state is already receiving welfare benefits for their upliftment.