Arunachal govt to establish 'Institute for Transforming Arunachal' to drive policy reforms: DyCM

Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said the state government will establish an Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), modelled after NITI Aayog, to guide policy direction and monitor development impact.

During a meeting with a visiting delegation of NITI Aayog at the civil secretariat here, Mein stated that ITA would act as a think tank, setting the course for development (disha) and assessing its impact (dasha) to formulate effective policies.

He sought technical and strategic support from NITI Aayog under the State Support Mission (SSM) to facilitate the institute's functioning, according to an official statement from his office.

The deputy chief minister expressed gratitude for NITI Aayog's continued support in monitoring and enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's socio-economic progress.

He acknowledged its role in refining policies, improving governance, and uplifting the state's aspirational district (Namsai) and three aspirational blocks at Chongkham (Namsai), Tali (Kra Daadi), and Pongchau (Longding).

He credited the collaboration for driving key socio-economic improvements through better performance indicators in these regions.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's economic trajectory, Mein noted that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had increased by 135 per cent from Rs 20,373 crore in 2016 to Rs 47,823 crore in 2024.

The state budget expanded by 218 per cent, while GST collections surged by 584 per cent, reflecting enhanced fiscal strength. Infrastructure development has also seen significant progress, with rural roads expanding by 251 per cent, the National Highway network growing by 143 per cent and Donyi Polo Airport now equipped with all-weather and night-landing facilities.

The deputy chief minister underscored key achievements in education, healthcare, and agriculture. He highlighted the establishment of TRIHMS, Arunachal's first medical college, and reported a sharp decline in school dropout rate from 9 per cent to 2.3 per cent, indicating successful education reforms.

He also noted that the state had become India's top Kiwi producer, yielding over 7,000 MT with organic certification, while securing GI tags for 20 indigenous products to preserve its cultural heritage.

The sports sector also saw significant growth, with 54 Khelo India Centres contributing to Arunachal Pradesh's athletes winning over 1,000 medals.

Mein announced that Financial Year 2025-26 had been declared as the 'Year of Human Capital', with a focus on investments in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation.

Key initiatives include Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029, a Rs 3,000 crore project for full NEP 2020 implementation and skill development, along with the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Rural Roads Development Programme, which involves a Rs 2,000 crore investment over four years to achieve universal rural connectivity.

Mein sought NITI Aayog's support in critical areas, urging the removal of the Rs 750 crore ceiling on the state's equity contribution in hydropower projects to accelerate clean energy expansion.

He emphasised the need to enhance regional connectivity by expanding rail and air networks, achieve 100 per cent 4G/5G saturation to bridge the digital divide, upgrade administrative infrastructure to improve governance and secure technical assistance for a monorail system in the Itanagar-Naharlagun twin capital cities to improve urban mobility.

He also advocated for recognition of Thembang fortified village as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to safeguard the state's cultural heritage.

As part of its commitment to governance and transparency, the state government will launch an infrastructure monitoring portal to track major projects and ensure timely execution, the deputy chief minister said.

Programme Director (Security & Law) of NITI Aayog, Maj Gen (Retd) K Narayanan, recommended that the Arunachal Pradesh government prioritise initiatives in tourism, infrastructure, governance, and digital transformation.

He suggested the development of the Si-Na-Li-Ta circuit in Upper Subansiri district, covering Siyum, Nacho, Limeking, and Taksing, to boost tourism and economic growth. He also proposed the establishment of Zemithang model village in Tawang, inspired by China’s Xiaokang villages, as a model for rural transformation under NITI Aayog and central government schemes.

Additionally, the NITI Aayog delegation recommended enhancing financial support mechanisms, integrating Zemithang and Limeking into the aspirational block programme, and collaborating on projects such as the upcoming NCSRC hackathon and a study on aspirational blocks by the Kaizen Institute.

To further drive governance and innovation, Narayanan emphasised aligning ITA with NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub, which focuses on digital governance, technology-led development, and sustainability.

He urged Arunachal Pradesh to leverage this initiative to remain at the forefront of inclusive growth and innovation.

The deputy chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to strategic investments, sustainable fiscal policies, and inclusive development, ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh continues on a trajectory of economic and social transformation, the statement added.