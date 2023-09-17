Arunachal govt to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in state prog: Khandu

Itanagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced that artisans left out from the 'PM Viswakarma' scheme of the Centre will be included in a flagship programme of the state government so that everyone gets an equal opportunity to shine.

Speaking at a function organised here on the occasion of the launch of the central scheme, Khandu said that the state government would work out a separate programme to include all the left-out departments.

He said the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme', which is a central-funded programme, would benefit state artisans through skill development.

“Every tribal family in the state has unique artisan quality that can create wonders in different fields,” the chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will be provided collateral-free loans at a minimal interest rate.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers. Speaking on the occasion, state Industries Minister Tumke Bagra mentioned that there are enlisted 9,600 artisans in the state, besides 9,200 weavers, who would get immense benefits from the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme. Appreciating PM Modi for launching several schemes for the marginalised section of society, Khandu said that the prime minister always prioritised the development of villages.

Referring to the G20 meetings hosted by India in over 60 cities in the country, the chief minister said Arunachal Pradesh was blessed to host such meetings, including one C20 conference in Namsai district.

"After independence, no prime minister had ever tried to transform India which PM Modi did in the last nine years," he said.

“Most of the foreign ambassadors feared to visit Arunachal Pradesh earlier because of opposition by China. However, things changed after Modi came to power in 2014. This year, despite opposition by the neighbouring country, foreign delegates visited the state to attend the G20 meeting which is a positive sign,” Khandu added. PTI UPL UPL BDC