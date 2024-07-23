Arunachal govt to install AI-based CCTV cameras in 22 check gates

Itanagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday said the state government is contemplating to install AI-based CCTV cameras in 22 check gates of the state to ensure that no unwanted elements and restricted items pass through such gates along the inter-state boundary.

Responding to a question by NCP (Ajit Pawar) member Likha Soni during question hour in the Assembly, the minister informed that all the 30 check gates are currently under stringent supervision to prevent the entry of undesirable social elements and drugs.

"The government is always committed in ensuring proper facilities at the check gates for the safety of people and the state," the minister said.

Responding to a supplementary question from the MLA regarding the current condition of the Dirak check gate in Namsai district, which is also a gateway to several other districts in the state, Natung informed that it was operational since 1989 and is running with proper infrastructure facilities.

"There are three sentry posts at the gate out of which two are managed by CRPF and one by state police. CCTV cameras have been installed for proper surveillance," Natung said.

Responding to another question by NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham regarding lack of infrastructure at the police station at Pumao circle in Longding district bordering Nagaland, the minister said the police station was notified as C class in 1989 and infrastructure upgrade for the outpost could not be taken up because of non-availability of allotted land to the home department.

"The state government is aware of the situation as instances of movement of anti-social elements from Nagaland have been reported on several occasions," Natung said and added that proposal for infrastructure development is under consideration of the government.

The home minister informed that the state Cabinet last year sanctioned 3,000 posts of police personnel and once the recruitment process is completed, manpower requirement in many police stations in the state would be fulfilled. PTI UPL UPL MNB