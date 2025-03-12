Arunachal govt to introduce film policy soon: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon introduce a film policy to boost the state's film industry, Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Nyato Dukam told the assembly on Wednesday.

Dukam responding to a question from BJP MLA Tai Nikio during Question Hour, said the state cabinet has approved an interim committee and directed it to draft a comprehensive film policy in consultation with key stakeholders.

"The policy is still in draft form and is under active review," the IPR minister said.

He said that the existing drafting committee comprising, the IPR secretary, director, deputy director (film), and two eminent filmmakers, will finalise and submit the policy by the next financial year.

The minister also noted that inputs from the Film and Television Institute at Rakap, near here, and other stakeholders are being gathered to further support and develop the state's film industry.

Raising concerns, Nikio highlighted that the lack of a structured policy and government backing has left the film sector struggling. He suggested establishing a State Film Production Board or corporation to support local filmmakers and encourage productions that could generate revenue for the state.

"Currently, local filmmakers are struggling to recover their investments due to the absence of a proper policy," the MLA said.

The minister assured that the government will soon introduce a comprehensive policy incorporating suggestions from all stakeholders to promote the state's film industry.