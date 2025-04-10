Arunachal govt to make Tawang hub for organic farming: Minister

Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has advocated for making the state's Tawang district a hub for organic farming.

In this health-conscious world, where people want to eat good food, Tawang is known for many positive attributes. Using chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides would be a stigma to the good name of the district, the Agriculture and Allied Minister Wangsu said during a review meeting with various government departments in Tawang on Wednesday.

An official statement on Thursday said that the minister said his vision was to make Tawang a role model for organic productions, exuding hope that other districts would follow suit.

Seeking continued inter-departmental discussions, stakeholder engagement through workshops, and protection of local germplasm, the minister stressed the importance of supplying quality seeds, feeds, and breeds to farmers.

Wangsu, who was given detailed presentations on ongoing projects and their financial status, praised the officers for their work.

The minister emphasised the importance of farmer-producer organisations, urged officials to motivate and provide hands-on support to local farmers, and further encouraged them to "work off the beaten track".

Earlier, the minister conducted an extensive tour of agricultural facilities, including a walnut garden, a greenhouse, a kiwi garden and a government trout farm.

On his way to Tawang, Wangsu visited several agricultural facilities in West Kameng district, including the state cattle farm and a government fish farm at Bhalukpong.