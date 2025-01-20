Arunachal govt to restore remnants of WWII at Nampong: CM

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the state government will curate and restore all remnants of World War II at Nampong in Changlang district.

Advertisment

The historical site would be redeveloped for tourism purpose, Khandu said, while inaugurating the three-day Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) at Nampong, an official statement said.

"We will soon engage an expert for this and give a new facelift to Nampong town as a reminder of the bygone WWII," he said.

The chief minister said the frontier town of Nampong in Changlang district holds immense historical, cultural, and economic significance as for centuries, the region has been a conduit for migration, trade, and cultural exchange.

Advertisment

"From the sacred migration routes of our ancestors to the historic Stilwell Road, this area has played a pivotal role in connecting Northeast India with Southeast Asia," he said.

Khandu stated that PPIF is a shining example of how culture and economy go hand in hand.

"Through folk songs, traditional sports, and expeditions to historic sites, we celebrate our heritage while building a foundation for a prosperous future. This festival also provides a platform for our local artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and products, paving the way for economic growth and self-reliance," he added.

Advertisment

Khandu reiterated the state government's commitment to improve infrastructure and connectivity to support the growing tourism sector in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

With the inclusion of the three districts under the tourist circuit and development in connectivity and infrastructure, he said that tourism will flourish in the region given its rich potential.

"The double-lane national highway connecting Jairampur, Nampong, and Pangsau Pass is a step in this direction. Under the guidance of our prime minister and the central government, we are witnessing unprecedented development in railway, road, and air connectivity, ensuring seamless travel and trade," Khandu said.

Advertisment

He said that the 2,500 km Frontier Highway from Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, along with inter-connecting corridor roads will completely change the road connectivity scenario in the state.

"Once connectivity is at its best, our state including the TCL region will witness accelerated development," he said.

Talking about 'decentralization' of power, the chief minister said that the state government will hold its cabinet meetings across the state in districts. These cabinet meetings, he revealed, will focus on region-centric issues.

Advertisment

Khandu, later, laid the foundation stones for four projects and inaugurated five projects specifically for the Nampong assembly constituency. He also announced the sanctioning of projects worth Rs 43 crore in the constituency.

PPIF was last celebrated in 2020. It couldn't be held in 2021 due to COVID-19 and since then it remained dormant. The festival is being celebrated this year from January 20 to 22 after a gap of four years. PTI CORR RG