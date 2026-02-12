Arunachal govt to set up more kayaking training centres: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government will set up more kayaking and canoeing training centres across the state.

Flagging off the second edition of Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship at the picturesque Tawangchu River in Tawang, he said the government would make the tournament into a major annual sporting event to boost youth participation, tourism and the local economy, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu highlighted the state's natural advantage with its mighty rivers and said a proposal to develop five river basins as training hubs has already been marked to the state youth affairs and sports secretary for further action.

He assured that the government, in coordination with technical teams and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, would move forward to systematically promote the sport in the state.

The chief minister also announced that the state government has begun officially funding the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking championship and has declared it an annual calendar event of the youth affairs and sports department.

He added that efforts would be made to engage corporate sponsors and explore CSR partnerships to elevate the event to international standards.

Khandu said hosting such international events would significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region while promoting Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.

He observed that Arunachal Pradesh, the largest state in the Northeast, possesses unmatched natural landscapes suitable for adventure sports and cited the Mechukha Adventure Festival as a successful example attracting national and international athletes.

The chief minister made special mention of Bilquis Mir, India’s first female Olympic jury member in kayaking and canoeing, who attended the event, saying her presence would inspire young athletes to aim for the Asian Games and Olympics.

"Her journey is a beacon of hope and determination for our youth. Events like this will produce future Olympians from our state and country," he said. PTI UPL UPL MNB