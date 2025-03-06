Arunachal govt to strictly deal with illegal gambling, lotteries: Dy CM

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government would strictly enforce laws to tackle the menace of illegal gambling and unauthorised lotteries, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a Private Member Resolution (PMR) moved by the lone Congress MLA Kumar Waii, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein acknowledged that despite existing laws, problems of illegal gambling, unauthorized lottery ticket sales and forceful donations continue in the state.

Mein assured the assembly that the government would strictly enforce laws to curb the menace.

Moving the resolution, Waii urged the government to take immediate steps to halt the rampant sale of unauthorized lottery and 'housie' game tickets, as well as the illegal collection of donations, which he said had become a widespread issue, particularly in the state capital Itanagar.

Terming the resolution ‘relevant’, Mein stated that the government has already instructed deputy commissioners to enforce existing laws more rigorously.

“Illegal gambling has ruined many families in the state, with people losing their hard-earned money in the hope of profit. Laws are already in place, and law enforcement agencies have arrested many involved in such activities,” Mein said.

He said that the state government was committed to tackling the issue, emphasising that only a goal-oriented administration could effectively put an end to it.

Mein also urged lawmakers to spread public awareness about the harmful effects of gambling and forced donations, stressing the need to develop civic responsibility.

“We must educate people and instil a sense of civic duty to eradicate such practices,” he added, while requesting Waii to withdraw the resolution.

During the discussion, senior BJP leader Pani Taram highlighted that while many organisations in the state claim to collect donations for noble causes, often setting fixed amounts, effectively turning them into extortion rather than voluntary contributions.

Earlier, Waii suggested that if illegal gambling could not be controlled, the government should consider legalising it to generate revenue.

Mein, however, stated that the government would study the pros and cons before making any decision on this. He reiterated that all steps to curb the issue would be taken in consultation with the members of the house.

Later, Waii withdrew the resolution. PTI UPL UPL NN