Arunachal govt working to develop scripts of various indigenous languages: CM

Itanagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government is working with community-based organisations to develop scripts of various indigenous languages of the state so that children are taught their mother tongues and they always remain connected to their roots.

Advertisment

He urged the youths of Monpa and Khampti communities, who have their own scripts, to learn those.

"The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to preserving the cultures and languages of all the indigenous communities of the state," he said, while inaugurating Thegtse Sangye Choi Long Monastery at Balemu, a small hamlet at the tri-junction of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bhutan in West Kameng district, during the annual Shar Amartala Torgya Festival on Monday.

The religious festival, which is being held under the patronage and blessings of Padma Shri the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche, was attended by devotees from Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Bhutan.

Advertisment

The CM said Monpas and Khamptis, both Buddhist communities of Mahayana and Hinayana sects respectively, have their own scripts. While Monpas live in Tawang and West Kameng districts in western Arunachal Pradesh, Khamptis reside in Namsai district in eastern part of the state adjoining Upper Assam.

"Khamptis and Monpas are lucky to have their own scripts, which are now being taught in schools. We are working with community-based organisations to develop scripts, if possible, for the remaining communities or use the Roman script to teach indigenous languages to our children so that they always remain connected to our roots," he said.

Khandu, a Monpa himself, said teachers are being recruited to teach Bhoti script to Monpas in schools in the Mon region, comprising Tawang and West Kameng districts.

Advertisment

He thanked all Monpa MLAs, and Union minister Kiren Rijiju for contributions towards construction of the monastery.

"We, the Mon people, have been following Buddhism for centuries. It is our duty to preserve our culture and maintain indigenous identity," he said.

He said Balemu, being the gateway to the western part of the state, has a huge potential for the growth of tourism.

Advertisment

"Balemu's growth had been affected due to Bodo insurgency in adjoining Assam. But now, the insurgency has come to an end due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in peace along our inter-state boundary with Assam," Khandu said.

Khandu said that with the support of the central government, efforts are underway to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have proposed to develop all entry points to our state, including Balemu and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district, with state-of-art infrastructure and facilities to welcome tourists," he said. PTI UPL ACD