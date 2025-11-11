Arunachal govt''s focus on building holistic, equitable education system: Minister

Itanagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Minister P D Sona on Tuesday underscored the government’s focus on building a holistic and equitable education system in the state.

Inaugurating the 12th annual college week celebration at the Government College Doimukh, the minister highlighted infrastructure as one of the key challenges in the sector.

The education minister also announced that student grievances at the institution would be addressed in the next financial year based on available resources.

Sona said the state government is committed to "strengthening the foundational stage of education to ensure comprehensive and inclusive development across all levels".

The minister commended the college for promoting diversity by enrolling students from across the state and lauded Principal Dr Taw Azu and the faculty members for their efforts in sustaining a well-rounded academic environment.

Emphasising the need for a collective responsibility, the minister said the overall development of the education system depends "not only on teachers but also on the efforts of students, teachers, and parents".

Papum Pare (Rural) Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, in her address, urged students to pursue their goals with discipline and determination.

“Have a dream, work towards it with discipline until you achieve it,” she said, adding that both physical and mental well-being are essential for a peaceful and resilient life.

Addressing faculty members, Yadav called for a stronger sense of ownership towards students and assured that the administration remains approachable and supportive.

Earlier, the principal said that the college, established in 2012, has been offering Arts courses since its inception and introduced the Commerce stream in 2025.

Over the years, the college has produced several university toppers and currently has around 2,000 students, including 754 new enrollees in the first semester. PTI UPL UPL BDC