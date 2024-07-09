Arunachal: Goyal meets business leaders, reviews rubber industry performance

Itanagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal interacted with business leaders in Arunachal Pradesh and also reviewed the progress of the rubber industry in the state, officials said.

Goyal, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, took part in ‘Samvad 2024’, an investor and industry outreach programme.

“Launched the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation (UNNATI) Scheme booklet and handed over registration certificates for the Modi government's policy for industrial development and employment generation in the Northeast,” the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry said on X.

“Discussed issues raised by industry participants and welcomed suggestions to bring greater prosperity in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The meeting also focused on a thorough review of the centrally sponsored flagship schemes being implemented in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The minister later convened a review meeting of the Rubber Board, and interacted with industry stakeholders and associations in Arunachal Pradesh, they said.

Ways to increase production of rubber from untapped areas in the state, ensure support to rubber farmers and make the industry self-reliant were discussed in the meeting on Monday, the officials said. PTI UPL RBT