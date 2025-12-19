Arunachal groups unhappy with outcome of talks on illegal immigrants, mosques

Itanagar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) and two other organisations on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the outcome of their meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung over their demand for action against Bangladeshi immigrants and illegal mosques in the state capital region.

Natung, however, said that the meeting was fruitful.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the December 9 dawn-to-dusk bandh called in the state capital by the organisations to press for the same demands.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak said the organisation was ‘not satisfied with the outcome’ of the discussion as no concrete timelines were provided for verification, deportation or demolition drives.

“Our core demands remain unaddressed. We sought immediate verification of undocumented settlers, deportation of illegal immigrants and demolition of unauthorised religious structures, but there was no clear assurance on timelines,” Liyak told reporters after the meeting.

The organisation alleged that several mosques and madrassas have been constructed on tribal land in the capital region without permits, claiming that many of them are linked to migrants allegedly using fake Inner Line Permits (ILPs).

Among the structures flagged by the group is the Capital Jama Masjid at Naharlagun, near here.

Home Minister Mama Natung, however, termed the interaction as ‘fruitful’ and reiterated the government’s intent to act against illegal immigration.

“Had a fruitful meeting with the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation, Indigenous Youth Force Arunachal, and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation, along with the Principal Secretary (Home), Kaling Tayeng, ICR Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police, at the Civil Secretariat. Govt will take action against illegal immigrants,” Natung said in a social media post.

The December 9 shutdown in the state capital was jointly called by the three organisations, demanding demolition of allegedly illegal mosques and panjra-namas (makeshift prayer structures), identification and deportation of alleged Bangladeshi immigrants, and a ban on weekly markets in the capital region.

On the Inner Line Permit mechanism, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa had earlier acknowledged that loopholes in the system were exploited in the past, but said corrective steps have since been taken. He stated that the upgraded ILP 3.0 system would ‘plug all loopholes’ and significantly strengthen monitoring.

Citing Arunachal Pradesh’s porous borders, the IGP said spot verification and regular checks would continue along with intensified internal enforcement. PTI UPL NN