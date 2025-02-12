Arunachal Guv advocates cultural and economic ties with UP

Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday highlighted the importance of fostering structured and sustainable cultural exchanges between the state and Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here.

He emphasised the need for collaboration in areas such as language learning, heritage preservation, traditions, music, tourism, sports and the sharing of best practices.

Parnaik, who met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, reiterated that such partnerships help strengthen national unity and promote a deeper understanding of India’s cultural diversity.

He suggested exploring joint ventures in key sectors like religious tourism, horticulture, organic farming, and skill development, which could lead to growth and knowledge-sharing between the two states.

The statement said that both governors also discussed potential areas of collaboration to benefit their respective states, emphasizing the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ an initiative to promote unity in diversity.

During the meeting, Parnaik highlighted the celebration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, symbolising the growing cultural and historical ties between the two states.

In a separate engagement, Parnaik met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and praised the state government for the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

He commended Uttar Pradesh’s efforts in managing the grand spiritual event, which attracts millions of devotees and tourists from around the world.

As part of his tour, Parnaik also participated in the Kumbh Mela.