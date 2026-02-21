Arunachal Guv asks NIT graduates to lead with innovation and responsibility

Itanagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday urged graduates of National Institute of Technology (NIT) here, to cultivate a problem-solving attitude rooted in national needs, strengthen technical competence with innovation, and uphold ethical values and social responsibility in their professional journey.

Addressing the 12th convocation of the institute at the D K Convention Centre here, the governor emphasised adaptability and lifelong learning as essential qualities in a rapidly evolving world.

“Each one of the NIT graduates has the potential to be a meaningful contributor to our collective vision of Viksit Bharat, not just through professional success, but through purposeful action,” he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, Parnaik exhorted them to imbibe integrity, inclusiveness, sustainability and a deep sense of social responsibility to guide their decisions as professionals.

He also asked them to nurture teamwork and a leadership mindset.

“Nation-building is a collective effort, and no individual succeeds alone,” the governor stressed.

Highlighting the role of NIT, Parnaik said they play a crucial part in nation-building by delivering quality technical education, fostering research and driving innovation aligned with societal needs.

He observed that as national priorities evolve, the focus must shift towards strengthening manufacturing and building a robust MSME sector with progressive capabilities.

Complimenting NIT Arunachal Pradesh, he said the institute has been emerging as a dependable and respected institution, not only imparting quality education but also serving as a source of guidance, innovation and solutions for the region.

The governor described the 95 per cent placement record, with more than 100 companies showing interest in NIT students, as commendable. He also appreciated the establishment of a 5G laboratory with research facilities in communication technology.

Parnaik expressed confidence that the institute would continue contributing to national missions by addressing local and regional challenges, promoting sustainable development, and nurturing skilled, ethical and socially responsible professionals.

A total of 371 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, including 319 undergraduate degrees, seven master’s degrees and 47 PhDs.

Vishal Raj, Vanshika Marwaha, Bhukya Nageswari, Kunisetty Narendra and Jyotiranjan Satapathy received gold medals as institute toppers in various branches.

Earlier, NIT director Prof Mohan V Aware, presented a report highlighting the academic achievements, challenges, training initiatives, placements and other activities of the institute.

At present, NIT Arunachal Pradesh has 851 students and 48 faculty members. PTI UPL NN