Arunachal guv attends Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Namsai

Itanagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Saturday said Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just about remembering a military triumph, but a call to live each day with honour and commitment to the nation.

Participating in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Namsai, he urged everyone to prove themselves worthy of the freedom that the soldiers laid down their lives to protect.

The governor laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Paying glowing tributes to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the fallen heroes, Parnaik recalled the bravery of young soldiers who faced harsh conditions with extraordinary resolve.

"Their legacy is not just written in history books but etched in the soul of the nation," he said.

The governor also emphasised the war's lasting contributions to national security, including enhanced border vigilance, modernisation of defence capabilities, and strengthened civil-military coordination.

Praising the Assam Rifles and Arunachal University of Studies for organising the programme, he termed it a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to uphold the ideals of unity, patriotism, and national service.

The governor appealed to citizens, especially the youth to draw inspiration from Kargil and contribute to the nation with pride and purpose.

He also stressed that the youth must be educated, disciplined, and motivated to be self-reliant and competent to lead the nation in Viksit Bharat@2047.

On the occasion, Kargil War veterans Naik Digendra Singh and Naik Prahlad Singh shared their experiences. PTI CORR MNB