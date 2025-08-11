Arunachal Guv awards NIMAS director for major expeditions

Itanagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday presented the 'Governor's Medallion for Excellence' to National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) Director Col R S Jamwal, for leading two high-profile expeditions recently.

The institute located at Dirang in West Kameng district of the northeastern state recently concluded the Brahmaputra River rafting expedition and the Mount Kanchenjunga climb.

Speaking after conferring the award at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik described the expeditions as landmark achievements that will bring recognition to the state in the field of adventure sports, an official statement said.

He said such feats can motivate a new generation of Arunachali youth "to dream bigger, push their limits, and make their mark in adventure history".

The governor urged NIMAS to organise more activities involving local youth, stressing that the state's mountaineers, including Everest summiteers, have immense untapped potential.

With proper exposure, training, and mentorship, Parnaik said, Arunachal Pradesh's youth could set new benchmarks nationally and internationally.

Col Jamwal briefed the governor on the details of the Brahmaputra River Rafting expedition, in which the NIMAS team navigated the entire Indian stretch of the river, from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district to Hatsingimari in Assam, covering 1,040 km, negotiating 63 rapids, and completing the journey in 28 days.

He also reported the successful ascent of Mount Kanchenjunga, India's highest and the world's third-highest peak, by the NIMAS team, describing it as a test of endurance, skill, and teamwork.