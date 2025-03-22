Arunachal Guv bats for deeper integration between local communities, forces

Itanagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Deeper integration between local communities and security forces will help foster trust and cooperation, leading to better management of international borders, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik said on Saturday.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the 56 Infantry Division of the Indian Army at Likabali military station in Lower Siang district, Parnaik stressed the need to bolster security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through advanced technology and community collaboration.

He said securing the borders and developing the state must go hand in hand.

He advocated for deeper integration between local communities and security forces, fostering trust and cooperation in border management, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Parnaik said the Centre has undertaken the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) to equip border villages with essential infrastructure.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among the state government, armed forces, and local communities to make these villages self-reliant and thriving.

The governor, who is a veteran, underlined the importance of information warfare in shaping narratives.

The two-day seminar, which began on Friday, hosted discussions on the state's ancient trade routes, tribal societal evolution, and cultural interactions.

Experts also deliberated on crisis management, inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and the role of the press in shaping public perception. PTI UPL UPL SOM