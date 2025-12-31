Arunachal guv bats for induction of state's youth into armed forces

Itanagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised the vast potential of the state’s youth and called for greater opportunities for their induction into the armed forces.

During a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi, the governor stressed on coordinated border development in the state, an official statement informed here.

Parnaik, who is on an official visit to the national capital, met the CDS to discuss key national security issues with special focus on Arunachal Pradesh.

The discussions covered the vibrant border village programme, the Agnipath scheme, and the implementation of Sadbhavana projects in border areas.

Highlighting the importance of youth engagement, the governor said increased induction of young people from the state into the armed forces would not only strengthen national security, but also empower the next generation through discipline, skill development, and a strong sense of service to the nation.

Parnaik also appreciated the close coordination between the state government and the armed forces in accelerating development in frontier villages along the international border, ensuring that security and development progress together.

Drawing on his extensive experience in border management and counter-insurgency operations, the governor underlined the importance of theatre commands and the continued strengthening of the operational and combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces. PTI UPL UPL MNB