Arunachal Guv bats for mission-mode approach to women’s health

Itanagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday emphasised that the intensified nationwide campaign on women's health must be implemented in mission mode in the state, with collective commitment and urgency.

During a meeting with state Health and Family Welfare minister Biyuram Wahge at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik underlined that the well-being of women is not only vital for their own lives but also serves as the foundation of a strong, healthy, and empowered family.

A woman's good health, he said, nurtures generations and contributes directly to building a resilient society, an official statement said.

The governor highlighted the importance of strengthening the health delivery system in the frontier state so that quality medical care, preventive measures, and awareness programmes reach every woman, especially in remote and underserved areas.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure accessible, affordable, and effective healthcare for women across the state.

Parnaik asked the minister to ensure that the health sector is adequately supported with skilled manpower and the effective use of modern technologies.

He also stressed that healthcare is more than treatment, describing it as an approach that encompasses empathy, reassurance, and mutual respect.

Wahge, along with his adviser Dr Mohesh Chai, briefed the governor about the health-related issues of the state and the launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and the 8th Poshan Maah. PTI UPL UPL RG