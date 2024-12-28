Arunachal Guv bats for preserving indigenous scripts of tribal communities

Itanagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday stressed the need for preserving indigenous scripts of tribal communities by documenting rituals, prayers, songs and oral histories for future generations, an official statement said.

Participating in the silver jubilee foundation day celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) here, he encouraged the creation of cultural repositories or libraries to safeguard artefacts, scripts, and manuscripts related to indigenous traditions.

He suggested that workshops and seminars be organised to educate younger generations about their ancestral heritage.

Parnaik called for promoting community engagement among various tribes by involving the youth in traditional crafts, music and rituals, ensuring the continuation of these skills.

He also advocated for inter-community exchanges among tribes to foster mutual understanding and appreciation and suggested organising regular prayer gatherings and spiritual events rooted in indigenous beliefs.

The governor offered prayers and floral tributes to Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, father of the indigenous faith movement in the state.

"The silver jubilee celebration of IFCSAP is a tribute to our rich cultural heritage, reinforcing our traditions, customs, and rituals, which has showcased the unique identity of our indigenous communities and upheld the values of peace and harmony," he said.

The governor called upon people to work with renewed zeal for the holistic development of Arunachal Pradesh.

State Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, founder member of the International Centre for Cultural Studies, Professor Yashwant Vishnupant Pathak and IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi also spoke on the occasion.

A cultural presentation showcasing the vibrant traditions and heritage of the indigenous communities was presented on the occasion. PTI UPL UPL ACD