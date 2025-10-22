Arunachal Guv bats for systematic talent identification, scientific training for sportspersons

Itanagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday called for renewed focus on strengthening systematic talent identification and scientific training for sportspersons in the northeastern state.

During a meeting with Sports Minister Kento Jini at the Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential to produce athletes capable of excelling at the national and international level, including the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

He underlined the need to nurture young sporting talents through structured training and modern sports science interventions, an official statement said.

Parnaik also urged the minister to promote adventure sports such as mountaineering, canoeing, whitewater rafting and mountain biking.

The governor called for greater recognition of the state’s sports achievers, whose accomplishments symbolise courage, perseverance, and the unyielding human spirit, the statement said.

He suggested organising interactive sessions with students in schools and colleges to inspire the next generation of athletes, it added. PTI UPL RBT