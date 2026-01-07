Arunachal Guv bats for tech-driven policing, strong border management

Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday underscored the need for technology-led policing, strong border management and strict law enforcement to ensure public security in the northeastern state.

Parnaik said this during a meeting with state Home Minister Mama Natung at Lok Bhavan here.

Highlighting emerging challenges, the governor called for increased use of technology to strengthen security systems.

He stressed the importance of geo-spatial tools for governance, and advocated greater awareness and emphasis on cybersecurity to safeguard citizens in the digital age.

Parnaik also lauded the government’s campaign against drugs, calling it vital to protect the youth and the social fabric of the state.

Proactive steps, timely supervision and better coordination at the district level could help reduce risks and save lives, the governor said, according to an official statement.

Briefing Parnaik, Natung outlined the prevailing law and order situation, challenges on the ground and measures taken. PTI UPL UPL RBT