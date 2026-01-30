Arunachal Guv bats underlines need for whole-of-nation approach to secure Northeast

Itanagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday underlined the need for a whole-of-the-nation approach to address the evolving security challenges of the North Eastern Region, stressing that lasting peace can be achieved only through coordinated political, governance, economic and societal efforts.

Delivering the keynote address at a seminar on 'India's Eastern Horizons – A New National Security Reality' at the Defence Service Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in Tamil Nadu, Parnaik said the security dynamics of the Northeast are shaped by a complex interplay of external influences, internal ethno-political realities, local politics and insurgent movements, an official statement said here.

Speaking on the theme 'Arunachal Pradesh & the Emerging North Eastern Security Paradigm' before the DSSC faculty and around 500 student officers, including 44 international officers from 35 countries attending the 81st staff course, the governor said the Northeast is a region of immense strategic importance that must be developed in a sensitive and inclusive manner.

He observed that the region's unique geography and diverse ethnic communities, with deep cultural and social linkages across borders, create both opportunities and challenges for national security.

Parnaik added that the region's security concerns are rooted in historical grievances, transnational tribal linkages and porous international borders, adding layers of complexity and sensitivity.

Addressing these challenges, he said, requires a nuanced, people-centric approach that balances security imperatives with dialogue, development and respect for the region's distinct social fabric.

Drawing from his extensive service experience in the Northeast, Parnaik stressed that peace cannot be secured through isolated measures.

He emphasised the importance of a unified national effort, anchored in a clear strategic vision, seamless political and governance integration, strengthened economic and industrial capacities, and growing attention to emerging domains such as technology and cyber security.

"Fostering societal resilience and robust internal security are equally critical," he said.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's transformation over the past decade, the governor said the state has emerged as a key pillar of India’s Act East vision and the broader goal of Viksit Bharat.

He pointed to unprecedented investments in connectivity, noting that over 4,000 kilometres of roads have been built in the last five years, extending access to remote and border areas and bringing governance and essential services closer to the people.

"The expansion of rail and air connectivity has further integrated the state with the rest of the country, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, mobility and rapid emergency response," he said.

Parnaik also flagged concerns over instability in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh, warning that developments there do not bode well for the Northeast and are impacting India in an adversarial manner.

He said such challenges must be addressed through sustained diplomatic, political and economic engagement.