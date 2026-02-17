Arunachal guv calls for collective responsibility to keep Itanagar clean

Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) on Tuesday emphasised the importance of keeping the state capital clean and called on citizens to actively share responsibility for a tidy and healthy Itanagar.

Chairing a review meeting at the Lok Bhavan here on cleanliness and civic amenities, Parnaik urged residents to respect public spaces, practise hygienic habits, and willingly contribute towards the cost of essential services delivered by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), an official statement said.

He emphasised the importance of the judicious utilisation of IMC funds and called for the active involvement of corporators in the planning and implementation process.

Parnaik underlined that corporators must take the responsibility for mobilising public cooperation to maintain cleanliness and ensure adherence to civic duties.

Expressing concern on the upkeep of the cremation ground, the governor noted that it must be maintained with dignity and respect for the sentiments of the people.

He said proper records, regular maintenance, and responsible management are essential to ensure the facility remains clean, orderly, and accessible to all.

Highlighting the city's visual and environmental appeal, he said the road from Donyi Polo Airport to the Capital city should be developed as a green corridor that reflects the rich flora and fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.

He advised the urban development department, Itanagar Capital Region district administration, and the IMC to work jointly towards achieving this goal.

Chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta suggested coordinated efforts of all institutions and departments.

Urban Development commissioner Vivek Pandey made a presentation on waste disposal, activities under sanitation, and remedial measures for further improvement of civic amenities under IMC.

Mayor Likha Nari Tadar shared her vision of a plastic-free capital city as she called for cooperation from all.