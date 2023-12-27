Arunachal Guv calls for concerted efforts to ease traffic snarls in state capital

Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Expressing concern over frequent traffic snarls on the roads in the state capital, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Wednesday called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders, including the district administration, police and municipal corporation, to address the issue.

Reviewing at Raj Bhavan issues of traffic congestion and urgent repair of internal roads in capital city Itanagar, the governor emphasised on working in a "mission mode", using technology and "thinking out of the box" to find solutions.

Parnaik expressed deep concern over the inconvenience caused to common people due to regular traffic jams and potholes on city roads, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

He said internal roads should be quickly repaired, vehicles parked on the roadside removed and bypasses and diversions created at choke-points.

The governor urged the Department of Urban Development to plan adequate parking areas along roads to decongest traffic.

He advocated for the removal of encroachments and waste disposal along the Trans Arunachal Highway from Hollongi Airport to the capital city and beyond.

PWD principal secretary, Urban Development commissioner, Deputy Inspector General of Police, deputy commissioners of Capital Region and Papum Pare district and other stakeholders present in the meeting briefed the governor on the issues related to beautification and traffic of the state capital, the communiqué added. PTI UPL UPL ACD