Arunachal Guv calls for greater inclusion of people with disabilities

Itanagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday urged people to reaffirm their commitment to inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Parnaik expressed hope that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which will be observed on Wednesday, would deepen public understanding of disability-related challenges and inspire stronger collective support.

Emphasising that the greatest barriers are often emotional and societal rather than physical, the governor said human progress is guided by self-confidence and optimism.

"With the right encouragement, sensitivity, and support, individuals can rise above physical limitations," he said.

Parnaik stressed that families, communities, and society at large play a decisive role in ensuring equal participation of persons with disabilities in social and economic life.

"I am confident that, true to our cultural values, we will continue to stand by our Divyang brothers and sisters and make them equal partners in the progress of our society," he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM