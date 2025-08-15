Arunachal guv calls for ‘Nation First’ spirit on Independence Day

Itanagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Extending heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called upon the people to embrace the 'Nation First' spirit.

Hoisting the national tricolour at Raj Bhavan here, Parnaik reflected on India’s journey as the world’s largest democracy and paid tribute to the brave sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

The governor recalled the values of the founding fathers and highlighted the contributions of revolutionaries such as Matmur Jamoh, Moje Riba and many others who played pivotal roles in the struggle for Independence.

The governor received the Guard of Honour presented by the Echo Company of the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police attached to Raj Bhavan.

Parnaik noted that Arunachal Pradesh stands at the threshold of rapid change and immense opportunity, emphasising the vision of a Viksit Bharat and urging the state to aspire for a self-reliant, prosperous India that ensures quality education, dignity, and opportunities for all.

Highlighting the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, the governor presented awards for the ‘Swachh Ghar’ competition among Raj Bhavan staff.

The governor, along with his wife Anagha Parnaik, also distributed sweets to participating schoolchildren and officials.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, department officials attached to the residence, and students and teachers from the government school joined in the celebrations, adding to the patriotic fervour of the occasion.