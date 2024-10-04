Arunachal Guv calls for strengthening security along LAC with help of technology

Itanagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik on Friday stressed the need to strengthen security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the help of technology and integrate the local population with the security forces, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

He was participating in a discussion on 'Security Challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh' at Raj Bhavan here.

Parnaik also spoke on actions being taken to enhance security along the India-Myanmar border.

In the discussion attended by state's Chief Information Commissioner Major General Jarken Gamlin, defence experts Lt Gen V K Chaturvedi, Air Vice Marshal H P Singh, and Brigadier D S Tripathi, the need for reciprocity at strategic and tactical level was emphasised, so as to create leverage for resolution, the statement said.

Strategic implications of fallout in Bangladesh, Nepal and neighbouring countries on northeastern states and specifically Arunachal Pradesh were also discussed.

Security experts, leaders of social organisations, educationists and media professionals shared their views during the discussion. PTI CORR ACD