Arunachal guv calls for stronger monitoring, better education facilities in state

Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called for improved foundational learning, skilled teachers and expansion of higher and professional education in the state to prepare the youth for a rapidly changing world.

Reviewing the progress and challenges of the education sector at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said the youth are the state’s greatest asset and the education system must ensure every child has access to quality learning, relevant skill development and supportive institutions that build confidence and capability.

State Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and education commissioner Amjad Tak were also present on the occasion.

He emphasised that the department must align its efforts to meet the aspirations of young people and the evolving needs of the state, an official statement informed.

Highlighting Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, Parnaik called for robust ground-level monitoring to drive systemic reforms in school education, with special focus on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy.

He underscored the importance of well-trained and motivated teachers, expansion of residential schooling facilities where necessary, and promotion of digital-enabled classrooms to address geographical challenges in the state.

The governor stressed the need to expand higher education institutions, strengthen scholarship support, and introduce more skill-based professional courses within the state to reduce student migration and unlock the full potential of the youth.

He said such initiatives would help transform education into a powerful engine of inclusive growth, cultural confidence, and a ‘Viksit Arunachal Pradesh’. PTI UPL UPL MNB