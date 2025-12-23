Arunachal Guv calls for sustained vigilance to thwart attempts to disrupt stability

Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday called for sustained vigilance to counter any attempt to disturb the stability of the border state.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said the administration and security agencies must adopt a people-centric approach to eliminate fear and instil confidence among the people.

He stressed that people can progress only when they feel safe in their homes and communities, particularly in sensitive and border areas, and urged district administrations to remain constantly alert and responsive, an official statement said.

Parnaik cautioned that "external forces and elements from neighbouring states" could attempt to create disturbances.

Referring to recent arrests of alleged Pakistani agents, he said preparedness and vigilance were essential to safeguard peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior state government officials, representatives of the state police, Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organisation and the Central Reserve Police Force, besides the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

The review was a follow-up to the security meet held at Namsai on July 26, the statement said.

The home minister highlighted key initiatives of the state government aimed at strengthening internal security.