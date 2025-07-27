Arunachal Guv calls for united approach to restore peace in troubled eastern districts

Itanagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has called for a coordinated and compassionate approach to address the security and development challenges in the state's insurgency-affected eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Namsai on Saturday evening, Parnaik expressed deep concern over the issues that continue to hinder the pace of development in these districts.

He stressed that despite sincere efforts by the state and central governments, the region's progress remains impeded due to insurgency-related activities and social unrest, an official statement said here.

Highlighting the need for long-term peace, the governor underscored the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and unity among all stakeholders.

He urged elected representatives, security agencies, and government officials to come together with a shared vision to resolve the long-standing challenges.

"Only through a spirit of unity and common purpose can we overcome the issues and pave the way for lasting peace and inclusive prosperity," Parnaik said.

The governor also emphasised the role of law enforcement in this process, advocating for a more humane and community-oriented approach.

He called for the creation of a people-friendly police force that is not only effective but also approachable, empathetic, and dedicated to safeguarding the rights and dignity of even the most marginalised communities.

The meeting was attended by key state leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, cabinet ministers Gabriel D Wangsu and Wangki Lowang, along with MLAs and senior administrative and police officers from the eastern region.

The governor's remarks signal a renewed push towards collaborative governance and peace-building in a region that has long grappled with conflict. PTI COR UPL UPL ACD