Arunachal Guv calls for urgent reforms in education system

Itanagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Friday called for urgent reforms in the education system, stressing that teaching methods, curriculum and assessment must focus on building students’ capacity, reasoning ability and creative thinking.

Presenting the state awards to 40 teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here, Parnaik said that higher secondary education should prepare students to deal with complexity, discipline, and independent judgment.

“If these years are filled only with preparation cycles, board syllabi, and memorising answers, it leads to performance anxiety,” he said.

Parnaik underlined that examinations should assess reasoning and creativity instead of putting artificial pressure through single-day tests. He urged that students must be encouraged to apply knowledge, think critically, reflect and work in teams.

“A nation cannot innovate and evolve if classrooms follow a status quo mentality,” he remarked.

Congratulating the awardees, the governor hailed them as “true nation-builders, shaping young minds and the very destiny of our society”.

Parnaik also advised the teaching community to constantly update themselves beyond books, adopt innovative methods, and instill values through personal conduct. He emphasised care for weaker students, drawing lessons from the lives of great personalities, and fostering curiosity, cooperation and discipline.

He also advocated adoption of digital learning, smart classrooms, localised content and skill-based education alongside academics, tapping into opportunities in hydropower, agriculture, tourism, IT and traditional crafts.

"The National Education Policy 2020 gives us a roadmap for flexible, multidisciplinary and skill-oriented learning. If we implement it with sincerity, we can bridge gaps and prepare our students for the future," Parnaik said.