Arunachal Guv calls upon students to serve nation with integrity, innovation, compassion

Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik on Saturday called upon graduating students to contribute meaningfully to society with integrity, innovation and compassion, stating that even small acts of honesty and service help strengthen the moral fabric of the country.

Addressing the eighth convocation of Himalayan University at its Jollang campus, near here, the governor said the world awaits the graduates' innovative ideas, compassionate hearts and courage to serve, and exhorted them to pursue lifelong learning guided by purpose and hope.

A total of 621 graduates, including PhD scholars, were awarded degrees.

Congratulating the students, Parnaik described them as the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation, and urged them to serve society with creativity, humility and compassion.

He emphasised that discipline, character and values are as vital as academic excellence in shaping responsible citizens.

The governor lauded the university's NEP-2020-aligned curriculum and its focus on research, skill development, employability and experiential learning.

He advised the institution to further strengthen discipline and punctuality, and to foster a truly conducive academic environment while actively engaging with society through initiatives such as village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns, and programmes for the health and well-being of women and children.

Highlighting rapid global changes in areas including artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology and geospatial sciences, Parnaik urged students and faculty to pursue innovation anchored in ethics and responsibility.

Vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Professor S K Nayak, delivered the convocation address, while Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, Professor Prakash Divakaran, presented the annual report highlighting academic progress and future vision.

The convocation was attended by the university's chairman Hemant Goyel, heads of educational institutions, parents of graduating students and members of the university fraternity.