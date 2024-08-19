Arunachal Guv, CM celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Itanagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday celebrated the Raksha Bandhan with the members of the Brahma Kumari organization and students and teachers of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here.

They tied rakhis on the wrists of the governor and the chief minister at separate places.

At a programme held in the Raj Bhavan, Parnaik expressed hope that the occasion would continue strengthening the bonds of goodwill among all sections of society.

He said that in the age of nuclear families, this practice has become more important as it brings the family members together.

The governor commended the Brahma Kumari and Vivekananda Kendra for their good work in the field of social service and education.

The chief minister thanked the students of VKV and the members of Brahma Kumaris who came to his office to tie rakhi on his wrist.

“Your love and warmth have made this Raksha Bandhan truly special. This beautiful tradition from Sanatana Dharma fosters goodwill and embodies the spirit of unity, promoting peace and harmony in our lives,” Khandu posted in X.

Tying the Rakhi represents more than just tradition – it’s a symbol of love, respect and fostering bonds of goodwill, the chief minister said in another post. PTI CORR NN