Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Radhakrishnan on taking oath as vice president

Itanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on taking oath as the 15th vice president of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to Radhakrishnan (67) at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

Parnaik, who attended the ceremony, extended warm wishes to Radhakrishnan for a successful tenure.

He said that with his vast experience, statesmanship and dedication to public service, Radhakrishnan would further strengthen India’s democratic fabric and uphold the dignity of the high office.

In a post on X, Khandu said: “Heartfelt congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on taking oath as the Vice President of India.” “A leader of integrity and immense experience, his service inspires us all. As he assumes this high office, we are confident his leadership will further strengthen our democratic institutions and nation’s future,” the chief minister said.

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan will hold office till September 11, 2030.