Arunachal Guv, CM, DyCM condole Manmohan Singh's death

Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The governor said Singh was a distinguished economist and statesman and was instrumental in liberalising India's economy, propelling the nation towards significant economic growth.

Known for his humility, integrity, and intellectual brilliance, the passing away of Singh marks the end of an era in Indian politics, but his contributions to Arunachal Pradesh, like the Trans-Arunachal Pradesh Highway, the state secretariat building, the Pare and Dibang power projects, and the Itanagar water supply scheme will endure as a lasting legacy, Parnaik said.

"I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in extending our deepest condolences to his family and relatives," the governor added.

The CM condoled the death of Singh and described him as a distinguished economist.

Khandu said Singh a 'distinguished economist' had laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India.

"Extremely saddening to learn the demise of former prime minister and distinguished economist Manmohan Singh Ji. It's a huge loss to the nation. His phenomenal contributions to economic reforms as the finance minister in the early 1990s laid the foundation of a vibrant and resilient India," Khandu said in a post on X on Friday.

He also said, "Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, kin, admirers, and followers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!".

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. A visionary leader, his unparalleled contributions to India's economic reforms and progressive policies will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this time of immense loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mein said in a post on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki termed Singh as a visionary leader and "greatest economist in the world." "Manmohan Singh, the visionary leader and greatest Economist of the world, who gave historic special economic and development packages to North Eastern states during his tenure as prime minister will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," Tuki said in a social media post on Thursday.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14.

