Arunachal Guv, CM hail women’s resilience, strength, excellence

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to women of the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Parnaik, in his message, urged society to take decisive action towards a fair and just world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.

This year’s theme, ‘Embracing Equity, Inspiring Change’, underscores the need for active steps in ensuring women’s empowerment.

“International Women’s Day is more than a celebration; it is a call to action. It reminds us of the immense contributions of women across all spheres of life. Women are the backbone of families, the pillars of communities, and the driving force behind national progress,” he said.

The governor highlighted the resilience, strength and excellence demonstrated by the women of Arunachal Pradesh in various fields, contributing significantly to the state’s development.

The government remains committed to their holistic growth, recognising that empowering women is essential for an inclusive and thriving society, he asserted.

“As we mark this important day, I urge every woman to embrace her worth, assert her rights and strive for greater opportunities, leadership, and economic independence. Let this occasion inspire action, spark change, and reinforce our shared commitment to a world where every woman can rise, lead, and succeed,” Parnaik added.

Khandu echoed similar sentiments in a social media post.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today, we celebrate the strength, resilience and achievements of women everywhere. Let’s continue to uplift, support, and empower one another for a brighter, more equal future. Here’s to the incredible women shaping our world!” he posted on X.

On the occasion, Mixed martial arts fighter Sonam Zomba from Arunachal Pradesh met Khandu at his office.

“Pleasure meeting our MMA fighter from Arunachal, Sonam Zomba, on International Women’s Day!” he shared in another post.

The chief minister emphasised the remarkable contributions of women in all walks of life, from sports to leadership, entrepreneurship to community building, and their role in shaping a brighter future for all.