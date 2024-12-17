Arunachal Guv commends media for being partner in state's growth

Itanagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday commended the media fraternity for being a partner in the growth and progress of the state, a statement said.

The governor, during a meeting with journalists at Raj Bhawan, emphasised that for a "rapidly developing state" like Arunachal Pradesh, the media fraternity must be progressive and positive in its professional duty.

Parnaik said that as important members of 'Team Arunachal', the journalists must suggest innovative ways and means to improve the social ecosystem in their news reporting.

He also urged them to bring out success stories in rural areas, involving women entrepreneurs, and social issues such as drug addiction.

The media team led by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno and Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo called on the governor.

Yangfo briefed the governor about the state's press media and shared the challenges and aspirations of the journalists. PTI UPL UPL ACD