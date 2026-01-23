Arunachal Guv directs DGP to take firm action against illegal immigration

Itanagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday directed DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal to take firm action against illegal immigration, stressing its serious impact on social harmony and internal security.

He also underscored the need for sustained efforts to curb the growing menace of drugs, particularly to protect the youth from substance abuse.

The newly-appointed DGP called on the governor at the Lok Bhavan here.

Parnaik laid special emphasis on insurgency-hit districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, and called for visible policing, effective intelligence gathering and close coordination with local communities to instil a sense of security and confidence among the people.

He asked the DGP to ensure judicious use of manpower and resources for effective maintenance of law and order across the state, a statement said.

He also recommended extensive use of modern technology, including digital surveillance, data-driven policing and smart crime analysis tools, to enhance efficiency and move towards a crime-free Arunachal Pradesh.

Jamwal, who assumed charge on Thursday, briefed the governor on his immediate priorities and strategic roadmap for strengthening peace, public safety and overall law and order in the state, the statement said. PTI UPL UPL SOM