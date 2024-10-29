Arunachal Guv discusses key aspects of border management with troops along LAC

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday discussed key aspects of border management with the army, including modern strategies and steps to enhance safety and security, an official release said.

Interacting with the troops at various border posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang district, the governor encouraged them to maintain high levels of physical fitness and mental alertness.

Parnaik, who had commanded the ‘4 Corps’ over a decade back, said the international border in Arunachal Pradesh is of immense strategic importance and very sensitive for national security.

The governor also advised the troops to foster a sense of security among the local population, and strengthen the goodwill, according to the release.

Earlier in the day, Parnaik laid a wreath in honour of the 1962 martyrs at Tawang War Memorial.

The memorial commemorates the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1962 Indo-China war. PTI UPL RBT