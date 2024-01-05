Arunachal guv discusses security issues with CDS General Anil Chauhan

Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday discussed security matters and developmental projects related to defence forces in the state with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi, an official communiqué said here.

The governor, who recently visited several border villages in the state, besides insurgency-hit districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, shared his observations on the ground scenario, with the CDS..

Parnaik also suggested strategic measures to further strengthen and secure the areas bordering China and Myanmar borders.

The governor said that defence roads, once completed, would immensely contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity of the state and its people, in addition to the security of the nation.

The governor, who is on an official tour to the national capital, also met the Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

He commended the Indian Army units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh for their conspicuous professional proficiency, operational preparedness, and good work in extending valuable assistance to the civil administration and the local population, the communiqué added. PTI UPL UPL ACD