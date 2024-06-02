Arunachal Guv dissolves assembly

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik dissolved the seventh assembly on Sunday, paving the way for the constitution of the eighth assembly following the declaration of results, a statement said.

Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution, the governor has accepted the cabinet's advise and signed the order to dissolve the seventh state assembly with immediate effect, the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Parnaik has also accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers. He requested Khandu and his ministers to continue until the new government is sworn in.

The chief minister called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the chief minister for successfully managing the state administration during his tenure, the statement said.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, decimating the opposition Congress that bagged just one seat. PTI UPL UPL SOM