Arunachal Guv distributes National Flag among officials, calls for unity and patriotism

Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by distributing the National Flag among officials.

The initiative, part of the Centre's drive to inspire citizens to hoist the Tricolour with pride, seeks to turn the act into a collective expression of love, unity, and respect for the nation, an official statement said.

Addressing a gathering at Raj Bhavan, the governor called on everyone to nurture the spirit of nationalism and unity, urging people to proudly display the Tricolour at their homes, it said.

He described the campaign as a "festival of our Tiranga, a celebration of our unity, and a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of our great nation".

Parnaik also appealed to all to maintain cleanliness in and around their residences, emphasising that respect for the flag should be reflected in the dignity of the surroundings.

Referring to the 'Tiranga Mahotsav' he inaugurated a day before, the governor reminded everyone that the true honour of the flag lies not just in hoisting it high but in living by its ideals of patriotism, unity, and brotherhood in everyday life. PTI UPL UPL ACD