Arunachal Guv emphasises strengthening of administrative framework

Itanagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) K T Parnaik, on Thursday emphasised the importance of strengthening the administrative framework of the state to meet the aspirations of its people.

Parnaik made the remark when state Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson Pramod Jain called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

They discussed ways in which administrative reforms can strengthen public trust, empower grassroots institutions, and enhance service delivery, paving the way for inclusive growth and good governance in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

The governor highlighted the need for reforms that promote participatory governance, administrative modernisation, transparency and accountability.

With its unique geography, rich cultural diversity, and vital strategic significance, the state requires an administrative model that is not only efficient but also sensitive to local traditions and responsive to the needs of citizens, he said.

Parnaik said that reforms must be practical, people-centric, and future-focused, ensuring that governance reaches even the most remote corners of the state. PTI CORR ACD