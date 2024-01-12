Arunachal Guv exhorts students to study hard, be disciplined

Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K T Parnaik on Friday exhorted students to study hard and be disciplined, an official communiqué said.

Interacting with a group of students from Tirap and Longding districts of the state at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said the students are the future for the society.

He asked them to be responsible and sincere to ensure a better future of the state and the country.

The students were on a 'national integration tour' organised by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, the statement said.

Parnaik said the students must avail maximum benefits from the tour and enhance their knowledge about different people, places and cultures.

Lieutenant Colonel Devrat Beniwal of the Assam Rifles informed the governor that the six-day tour was flagged off from Khonsa on January 9 and it covered prominent destinations including Jorhat, Kaziranga and Itanagar. PTI UPL UPL ACD